Patrick Dan O’brien Sells 1,516 Shares of Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) Stock

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) EVP Patrick Dan O’brien sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $44,494.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.70. 18,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,764. Guaranty Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.99, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 million. Guaranty Bancorp had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 11.46%. research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Guaranty Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Probabilities Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GBNK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

About Guaranty Bancorp

Guaranty Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company’s bank subsidiary is Guaranty Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 32 branches and two investment management firms, Private Capital Management LLC (PCM) and Cherry Hills Investment Advisors Inc (CHIA), in Colorado through the Bank.

