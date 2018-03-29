Payfair (PFR) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.91 Million

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Payfair has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Payfair has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $5,557.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Payfair token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000592 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002662 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00711632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000649 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014907 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013462 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00145392 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00028518 BTC.

Payfair Profile

Payfair’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 88,999,687 tokens. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Payfair’s official website is payfair.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “PayFair is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

