PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is $0.99. PBF Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 215%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $5.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $5.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBF. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of PBF stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.85. 1,264,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,685. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3,685.38, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,967,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 12,300.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,874 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,897,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 874,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,009,000 after purchasing an additional 570,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 343.5% in the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 678,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,056,000 after purchasing an additional 525,600 shares in the last quarter.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc (PBF Energy) is a holding company. The Company is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants and other petroleum products in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Refining and Logistics.

