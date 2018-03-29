Zacks Investment Research Lowers PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) to Sell

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “PBF Logistics LP engages in owning, leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBF Logistics LP is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Shares of PBFX stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. PBF Logistics has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). PBF Logistics had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 60.45%. The company had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. PBF Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that PBF Logistics will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PBF Logistics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,150,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,052,000 after acquiring an additional 62,739 shares during the period. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC increased its position in PBF Logistics by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 151,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its position in PBF Logistics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 1,307,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after acquiring an additional 23,406 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $793,000. 35.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns or leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. The Company operates through two segments: Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage. The Transportation and Terminaling segment consists of various assets, including Delaware City Rail Unloading Terminal (DCR Rail Terminal), Toledo Truck Unloading Terminal (Toledo Truck Terminal), Delaware City West Heavy Unloading Rack (the DCR West Rack), East Coast Terminals and Torrance Valley Pipeline.

