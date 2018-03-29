PDC Energy (PDCE) Given a $95.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp set a $65.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PDC Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.56.

Shares of PDC Energy stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $49.44. 715,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,614. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $3,232.30, a P/E ratio of -25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $189.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.28 million. research analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,754,700.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Willson Amidon sold 9,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $491,062.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,178. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 62,049 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 506,655 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $24,841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,821 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,476 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 603,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,570,000 after purchasing an additional 45,194 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company produces, develops, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. The Company operates through two segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing.

