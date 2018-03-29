John Laing Group (LON:JLG) Price Target Increased to GBX 355 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

John Laing Group (LON:JLG) had its price objective boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 350 ($4.84) to GBX 355 ($4.90) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

John Laing Group stock opened at GBX 268 ($3.70) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $935.01 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 864.52. John Laing Group has a 12-month low of GBX 227.81 ($3.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 295.74 ($4.09).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 19th will be issued a GBX 7.17 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from John Laing Group’s previous dividend of $1.91.

John Laing Group Company Profile

John Laing Group plc, formerly Henderson Infrastructure Holdco (UK) Limited, is an originator and active investor and manager of greenfield infrastructure projects. The Company operates through segments, including Primary Investment, Secondary Investment and Asset Management. Its Primary Investment segment includes costs and cost recoveries associated with originating, bidding for and winning greenfield infrastructure and renewable energy projects.

