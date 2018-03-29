Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Clinigen Group (CLIN)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) in a research note released on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,350 ($18.65) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clinigen Group to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($16.58) to GBX 1,220 ($16.86) in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. N+1 Singer restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($16.92) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,208 ($16.69) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,212.17 ($16.75).

Clinigen Group stock opened at GBX 908.47 ($12.55) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,120.00 and a P/E ratio of 8,258.77. Clinigen Group has a 1 year low of GBX 751.50 ($10.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,187 ($16.40).

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 21.20 ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 20.30 ($0.28) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). The business had revenue of £167.80 million for the quarter. Clinigen Group had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 8.14%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

Clinigen Group plc is a United Kingdom-based pharmaceutical and services company. The Company’s principal activities include management, sale and distribution of pharmaceutical products, which have associated expiry dates. The Company operates through five segments: Clinigen Clinical Trial Services (CTS), which sources commercial medical products for use in clinical studies, including comparator drugs, adjuvant drugs and rescue therapies; Idis Managed Access (MA), which is engaged in the consultancy, development, management and implementation of managed access programs for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies; Idis Global Access (GA), which offers ethical access to post approval and short-supply medicines; Clinigen Specialty Pharmaceuticals (SP), which manufactures and distributes its own and in-licensed specialist, hospital-only medicines around the world, and Link Healthcare, which distributes pharmaceutical products in South Africa, and the Asia and Pacific region.

