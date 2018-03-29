Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GB Group (LON:GBG) in a research report released on Monday morning. They currently have a GBX 515 ($7.12) target price on the stock.

GB Group (LON GBG) opened at GBX 395 ($5.46) on Monday. GB Group has a 12-month low of GBX 270 ($3.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 458.25 ($6.33). The stock has a market capitalization of $642.70 and a P/E ratio of 4,388.89.

Get GB Group alerts:

In related news, insider Nick Brown sold 13,560 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 407 ($5.62), for a total transaction of £55,189.20 ($76,249.24).

WARNING: “Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for GB Group (GBG)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/peel-hunt-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-gb-group-gbg.html.

About GB Group

GB Group plc (GBG) is a global specialist in identity data intelligence. Its segments include Identity Proofing division and Identity Solutions division. The Identity Proofing division provides Identification (ID) Verification, ID Employ and Comply services and ID Fraud and Risk Management Services. It also includes the operations of ID Scan Biometrics Ltd, a provider of software that automates on-boarding of customers and employees by simplifying the identity verification and data capture process.

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.