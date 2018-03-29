Newriver Reit (NRR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Newriver Reit (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a GBX 365 ($5.04) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.07% from the stock’s current price.

NRR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.25) target price on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($5.11) target price on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.32) target price on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of Newriver Reit (LON NRR) opened at GBX 285 ($3.94) on Tuesday. Newriver Reit has a 52-week low of GBX 275.50 ($3.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 374.50 ($5.17). The firm has a market cap of $901.27 and a P/E ratio of 1,900.00.

Newriver Reit Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc is a real estate investment trust engaged in the real estate business in the United Kingdom. The Company is a retail and leisure property investor, asset manager and developer. The Company owns or manages a portfolio of approximately 30 shopping centers, over 20 retail warehouses, a portfolio of approximately 360 public houses with retail and mixed-use development opportunities and a range of high street retail assets.

