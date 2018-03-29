Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Cairn Energy (CNE)

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.45) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.54% from the stock’s previous close.

CNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.59) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.73) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.45) to GBX 260 ($3.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 240 ($3.32) to GBX 230 ($3.18) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 261.64 ($3.61).

Shares of CNE stock opened at GBX 207.40 ($2.87) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,150.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.13. Cairn Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 164.20 ($2.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 237 ($3.27).

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It primarily holds interests in Senegal, the United Kingdom, Norway, Malta, Morocco, and the Republic of Ireland. The company also holds interests in two licenses covering an area of 1,100 km located in the Sureste basin, Gulf of Mexico.

