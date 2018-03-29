Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.14.

Several analysts recently commented on PAG shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE PAG) traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.24. 176,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $54.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,797.79, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company. The Company operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada and Western Europe, and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand.

