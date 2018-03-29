Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect People's United Financial (PBCT) Stock Price

News coverage about People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. People's United Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.9614966606792 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered People's United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised People's United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub lowered People's United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS initiated coverage on People's United Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $21.00 price objective on People's United Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Shares of People's United Financial stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,224,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. People's United Financial has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $6,348.67, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.87.

People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. People's United Financial had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $379.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. analysts expect that People's United Financial will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other People's United Financial news, insider Galan G. Daukas sold 5,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $109,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry Franklin sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $85,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,614.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,533. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company of People’s United Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in providing commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services to individual, corporate and municipal customers. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

