Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 1,700 Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $54,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,899.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.30. 55,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,586. The firm has a market cap of $587.95, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.39 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.46%. analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PUB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUB. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 38,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 28,411 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 18 retail banking locations, two residential mortgage offices and other support facilities operated through its banking subsidiary, People’s Intermountain Bank (PIB or the Bank). The Company provides full-service retail banking in the state of Utah, including a range of banking and related services to locally owned businesses, professional firms, real-estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers.

