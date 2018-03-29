Perrigo (PRGO) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.24

News coverage about Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Perrigo earned a news sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1212886649339 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 price target on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.34. 711,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,713. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $63.68 and a 1 year high of $95.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,538.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Perrigo had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.48%.

In other news, CEO Uwe Roehrhoff acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.85 per share, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,065. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier that develops, manufactures and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) and generic prescription (Rx) pharmaceuticals, infant formulas, nutritional products, animal health, dietary supplements, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), and medical diagnostic products, and Multiple Sclerosis drug Tysabri.

