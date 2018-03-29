Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a report published on Monday, March 19th. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,551 ($35.24) price objective on the stock.

PSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,382 ($32.91) to GBX 2,740 ($37.86) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,464 ($34.04) to GBX 3,083 ($42.59) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,860 ($39.51) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,720 ($37.58) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Persimmon currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,718.79 ($37.56).

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at GBX 2,544 ($35.15) on Monday. Persimmon has a 52-week low of GBX 2,046 ($28.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,901 ($40.08). The firm has a market cap of $7,910.00 and a P/E ratio of 1,046.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th will be paid a GBX 110 ($1.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%.

In other Persimmon news, insider M H. Killoran sold 5,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,651 ($36.63), for a total transaction of £152,750.62 ($211,039.82). Also, insider Rachel Kentleton purchased 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,547 ($35.19) per share, with a total value of £13,881.15 ($19,178.16).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in house building within the United Kingdom. The Company trades under the brand names of Persimmon Homes, Charles Church, Westbury Partnerships and Space4. The Company offers a range of homes from studio apartments to family homes in approximately 400 locations under Persimmon Homes brand.

