Persis Drell Sells 5,141 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Persis Drell sold 5,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total value of $1,134,772.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,162.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $10.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.59. 22,807,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,522,512. The company has a market cap of $136,439.61, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 8.03. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $95.49 and a 52-week high of $254.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.56. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.02% and a net margin of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 490.0% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 590 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $251.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Vetr lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.09 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.27.

Nvidia Corporation focuses on personal computer (PC) graphics, graphics processing unit (GPU) and also on artificial intelligence (AI). The Company’s operates through two segments: GPU and Tegra Processor. The Company’s GPU product brands are aimed at specialized markets, including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

