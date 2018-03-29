Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Petrofac (POFCY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Get Petrofac alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Petrofac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Petrofac from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Petrofac stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/petrofac-pofcy-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Petrofac (POFCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.