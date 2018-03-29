Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (PFV) Given a €138.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) has been assigned a €138.50 ($170.99) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PFV. Deutsche Bank set a €145.00 ($179.01) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC set a €196.00 ($241.98) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €190.00 ($234.57) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €180.00 ($222.22) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €162.79 ($200.97).

Shares of PFV stock opened at €126.30 ($155.93) on Tuesday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 52 week low of €101.60 ($125.43) and a 52 week high of €175.40 ($216.54). The company has a market cap of $1,360.00 and a P/E ratio of 20.81.

About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG is a supplier of vacuum solutions. The Company develops, manufactures and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement and analysis, as well as for leak detection. The Company’s segments include Germany, USA, Europe (excluding Germany and France), Republic of Korea, Asia (excluding Republic of Korea), France and Other.

