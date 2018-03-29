Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Shares Sold by Advantage Investment Management LLC

Advantage Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) opened at $99.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $149,653.70, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $123.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.57.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,178,019.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,428,199.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,795,891.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

