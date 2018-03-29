TheStreet Downgrades Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday, March 20th.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PM. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray reissued a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $99.76. 1,240,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,481,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $150,243.94, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $123.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.59%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,428,199.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,199 shares in the company, valued at $19,795,891.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,178,019.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 53,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $958,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “TheStreet Downgrades Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) to C+” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/philip-morris-international-pm-downgraded-by-thestreet-to-c-updated.html.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.