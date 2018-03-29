Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF) Stake Decreased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its stake in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,549 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.35% of Heartland Financial USA worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,175,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF) traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.25. 10,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $1,628.79, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $118.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Kurt Saylor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,900 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc (Heartland) is a diversified financial services company engaged in providing banking, mortgage, private client, investment, treasury management, card services, insurance, and consumer finance services to individuals and businesses. Its segments include community and other banking, and retail mortgage banking.

