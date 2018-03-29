AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Position Trimmed by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,114,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,696,619,000 after buying an additional 187,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,493,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,200,000 after buying an additional 308,139 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,993,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,571,000 after buying an additional 350,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,951,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,254,000 after buying an additional 38,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after buying an additional 73,061 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks set a $194.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.06.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.77. 173,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,979. The company has a market cap of $22,183.66, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $152.65 and a one year high of $199.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $555.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.20 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 8.57%. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.31%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.

