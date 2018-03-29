Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases New Stake in Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,012 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.12% of Chemical Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Chemical Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Chemical Financial by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chemical Financial by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemical Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemical Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $54.74. The company had a trading volume of 41,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,745. Chemical Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $59.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3,800.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.89 million. research analysts anticipate that Chemical Financial Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Chemical Financial’s payout ratio is 53.59%.

CHFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Boenning Scattergood set a $43.00 price target on Chemical Financial and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Chemical Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

In other Chemical Financial news, insider Lori A. Gwizdala sold 5,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $331,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard M. Lievense sold 6,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $364,780.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,508.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,236 shares of company stock worth $3,933,758 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chemical Financial

Chemical Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates in the commercial banking segment. The Company, through its subsidiary bank, Chemical Bank, offers banking and fiduciary products and services. These products and services include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and other banking services.

