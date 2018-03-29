Phocas Financial Corp. Takes $5.71 Million Position in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 142,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,710,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.62% of Columbus McKinnon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

In other news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $62,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.10. The stock had a trading volume of 20,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,093. The firm has a market cap of $823.25, a P/E ratio of 95.97 and a beta of 1.85. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $208.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.08 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCO. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/phocas-financial-corp-takes-5-71-million-position-in-columbus-mckinnon-corp-cmco-updated.html.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products serving various commercial and industrial end user markets. The Company’s products include various electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists, hoist trolleys, winches, industrial crane systems, such as steel bridge, gantry and jib cranes and aluminum work station cranes; alloy and carbon steel chain; forged attachments, such as hooks, shackles, textile slings, clamps, logging tools and load binders; mechanical and electromechanical actuators and rotary unions; below-the-hook special purpose lifters and tire shredders; power and motion control systems, such as alternate current (AC) and direct current (DC) drive systems, radio remote controls, push button pendant stations, brakes, and collision avoidance and power delivery subsystems.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.