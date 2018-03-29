Photon (PHO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $78.00

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last week, Photon has traded down 35.5% against the dollar. One Photon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Photon has a total market cap of $975,807.00 and approximately $78.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Photon alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,849.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.29 or 0.05495750 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $686.82 or 0.10193800 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.46 or 0.01639480 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.02456370 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00209197 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00646099 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00076118 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.77 or 0.02742370 BTC.

About Photon

Photon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 22,140,246,561 coins. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin.

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Photon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.