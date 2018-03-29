Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,156 SPDR Gold Trust (GLD)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Trust by 118.9% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Trust by 2,551.0% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 116,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 112,548 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000.

Separately, Standpoint Research lifted their price target on shares of SPDR Gold Trust to $28,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA GLD) traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.49. 6,177,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,258,016. SPDR Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $114.80 and a 12-month high of $129.51. The company has a market cap of $35,300.00 and a P/E ratio of -14.65.

SPDR Gold Trust Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

