225,983 Shares in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (HIO) Acquired by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 225,983 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,949,946 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,026,000 after acquiring an additional 244,484 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 943,078 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 922,588 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 96,971 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 653,623 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 65,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 14.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 436,497 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 56,353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE HIO) remained flat at $$4.81 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,897. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.0265 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks high current income. Capital appreciation is a secondary objective. It invests, under normal market conditions, approximately 80% of its net assets in high-yield securities and over 20% in common stock equivalents, including options, warrants and rights.

