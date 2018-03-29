33,685 Shares in Apache Co. (APA) Purchased by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,685 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apache by 37.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,243,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,596,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,979,000. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in Apache in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,754,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Apache in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,004,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $591,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Apache from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Group set a $32.00 price objective on Apache and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Apache from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.47.

Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.62. 391,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,893,887. The firm has a market cap of $14,296.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Apache Co. has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $54.64.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Apache had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Apache Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.33%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Company’s production segments include: the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom North Sea. It also pursues exploration interests in Suriname.

