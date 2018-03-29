Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $1.88 Million Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 223,940 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000. Oasis Petroleum accounts for about 1.4% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Oasis Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 2,640.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 107,985 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 104,045 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 21.1% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,096,000 after acquiring an additional 269,152 shares in the last quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $2,788,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth $19,487,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE OAS) remained flat at $$8.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,228,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,075,591. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2,575.70, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 2.20.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $404.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.78 million. equities analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on OAS. Jefferies Group set a $12.00 target price on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, UBS began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.09.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Well Services, and Midstream Services.

