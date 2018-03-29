Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 122,261 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 122,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,000. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 2.5% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 43,760,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,140,835,000 after buying an additional 2,092,528 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 42,612,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,110,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,377 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,421,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,055 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 32,838,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $870,526,000 after purchasing an additional 405,354 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,989,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,130,000 after purchasing an additional 826,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE EPD) traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.44. 1,471,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,265,310. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $52,363.33, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.86 per share, for a total transaction of $497,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Enterprise) is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products in North America. The Company’s segments include NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

