Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have $72.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sandler O’Neill set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.13.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.35. 34,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,875.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.62 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 31,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $2,091,885.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,863,834.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ed C. Loughry, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $67,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,452,604.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,882 shares of company stock valued at $9,000,201. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,861,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,706,000 after acquiring an additional 974,772 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 813,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,496,000 after buying an additional 506,213 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 540,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,867,000 after buying an additional 378,050 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 851,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,451,000 after buying an additional 201,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,106,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

