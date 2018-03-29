Pioneer Energy Services (PES) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.24

News headlines about Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pioneer Energy Services earned a news sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 44.2133254840313 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

PES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Pioneer Energy Services (PES) traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.70. 184,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,961. Pioneer Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $210.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.94.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Pioneer Energy Services had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Pioneer Energy Services’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Energy Services will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C John Thompson sold 25,000 shares of Pioneer Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 31,015 shares of company stock valued at $91,805 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company offers contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia.

