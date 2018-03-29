Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) PT Set at $313.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has been given a $313.00 price target by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 83.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PXD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $192.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $3.07 on Wednesday, hitting $170.59. 997,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $125.46 and a 1 year high of $192.93. The firm has a market cap of $29,249.16, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas development company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $207,195.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,125.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Teresa A. Fairbrook sold 2,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $384,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,653 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,552,443 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,342,540,000 after buying an additional 1,389,479 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,262,356 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $391,048,000 after buying an additional 766,124 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,357.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,763 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,145,000 after purchasing an additional 709,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,683,875 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $463,908,000 after purchasing an additional 329,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $36,220,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company explores for, develops and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas within the United States, with operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

