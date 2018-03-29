Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.90. The company had a trading volume of 214,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 1 year low of $52.75 and a 1 year high of $99.80. The firm has a market cap of $1,301.09, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.35. Piper Jaffray Companies had a positive return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Piper Jaffray Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Piper Jaffray Companies’s payout ratio is -28.09%.

In other Piper Jaffray Companies news, Director Andrew S. Duff sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $4,672,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,261,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Francis E. Iv Fairman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $961,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,944.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,215,000 after buying an additional 57,356 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 313,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,079,000 after buying an additional 108,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,149,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,668,000 after buying an additional 139,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 196,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,636,000 after buying an additional 15,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Piper Jaffray Companies Company Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies is an investment bank and asset management company. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets and Asset Management. The Capital Markets segment provides investment banking and institutional sales, trading and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

