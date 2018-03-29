Ply Gem (PGEM) vs. Its Competitors Critical Review

Ply Gem (NYSE: PGEM) is one of 82 public companies in the “BUILDING PRODS” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Ply Gem to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ply Gem and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ply Gem $2.06 billion $68.32 million 21.84 Ply Gem Competitors $3.38 billion $212.40 million 3.47

Ply Gem’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ply Gem. Ply Gem is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ply Gem and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ply Gem 3.32% 144.46% 5.17% Ply Gem Competitors 5.14% 38.42% 5.14%

Risk & Volatility

Ply Gem has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ply Gem’s rivals have a beta of 1.30, suggesting that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ply Gem and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ply Gem 0 3 0 0 2.00 Ply Gem Competitors 426 1962 2238 97 2.42

Ply Gem currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.87%. As a group, “BUILDING PRODS” companies have a potential upside of 12.64%. Given Ply Gem’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ply Gem has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.3% of Ply Gem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of shares of all “BUILDING PRODS” companies are held by institutional investors. 68.9% of Ply Gem shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “BUILDING PRODS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ply Gem rivals beat Ply Gem on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Ply Gem Company Profile

Ply Gem Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells residential and commercial building products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments: Siding, Fencing, and Stone; and Windows and Doors. The Siding, Fencing, and Stone segment offers vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim and gutter coil, fabricated aluminum gutter, aluminum and steel roofing accessory, cellular polyvinyl chloride trim and moulding, J-channel, wide crown molding, window and door trim, F-channel, H-mold, fascia, undersill trim, outside/inside corner post, rain removal system, vinyl fence and railing, engineered slate and cedar shake roofing, and stone veneer products. It also provides injection molded designer accents, such as shakes, shingles, scallops, shutters, vents, and mounts. This segment sells its products to the new construction, and home repair and remodeling sectors primarily under the Variform, Napco, Mastic Home Exteriors, Mitten, Ply Gem/Cellwood, Durabuilt, Ply Gem Trim and Mouldings, Ply Gem, Canyon Stone and Ply Gem Stone, Ply Gem Roofing, Leaf Relief, Leaf Relief Snap Tight, Leaf Smart, and Leaf Logic brands; and the Georgia-Pacific brand through a private label program. The Windows and Doors segment offers vinyl, aluminum-clad vinyl, aluminum, wood, and clad-wood windows and patio doors; and steel, wood, and fiberglass entry doors for the new construction, and home repair and remodeling sectors under the Ply Gem Windows, Simonton Windows, Great Lakes Window, and Ply Gem Canada brands. It sells its products to the new residential and light commercial construction through independent building material dealers, regional/national lumberyard chains, builder direct/OEMs, and retail home centers; and independent home improvement dealers, one-step distributors, and big box retail outlets. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. Ply Gem Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of CI Partnerships.

