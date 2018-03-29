Pointer Telocation Ltd (PNTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Pointer Telocation Ltd (NASDAQ:PNTR) will announce sales of $20.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pointer Telocation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.76 million and the lowest is $20.15 million. Pointer Telocation posted sales of $19.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pointer Telocation will report full-year sales of $20.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $87.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $89.82 million per share, with estimates ranging from $89.36 million to $90.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pointer Telocation.

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Pointer Telocation had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $18.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million.

PNTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Pointer Telocation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pointer Telocation in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pointer Telocation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered Pointer Telocation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Pointer Telocation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.44. Pointer Telocation has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.82, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Pointer Telocation by 2,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pointer Telocation during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Pointer Telocation during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pointer Telocation during the third quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pointer Telocation by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pointer Telocation Company Profile

Pointer Telocation Ltd. is a provider of mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive, insurance industries and other mobile tracking markets, such as cargo, assets, shipping and containers. The Company offers roadside assistance (RSA) services, automobile repair and towing services, stolen vehicle recovery (SVR) and other services.

