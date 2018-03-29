Polaris Industries (PII) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Polaris Industries earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0623522509202 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Several equities analysts have commented on PII shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Polaris Industries to a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.70. The stock had a trading volume of 467,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,254.25, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. Polaris Industries has a 12 month low of $77.91 and a 12 month high of $137.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Polaris Industries will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.22%.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers and manufactures powersports vehicles, which include Off-Road Vehicles (ORV), including All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; Snowmobiles, Motorcycles and Global Adjacent Markets vehicles, including Work and Transportation and military vehicles.

