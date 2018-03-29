Polypipe (LON:PLP) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Polypipe (LON:PLP) in a report published on Tuesday, March 20th. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 465 ($6.42) price objective on the stock.

PLP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays began coverage on Polypipe in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 426 ($5.89) target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 455 ($6.29) price target on shares of Polypipe in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Polypipe in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 458 ($6.33).

Shares of Polypipe (LON PLP) opened at GBX 349.40 ($4.83) on Tuesday. Polypipe has a 52-week low of GBX 327.70 ($4.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 439.50 ($6.07). The firm has a market cap of $812.57 and a P/E ratio of 1,519.13.

Polypipe (LON:PLP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 27.20 ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 26.80 ($0.37) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Polypipe had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of £411.70 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This is a boost from Polypipe’s previous dividend of $3.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%.

About Polypipe

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and ventilation systems for the residential, commercial, civil, infrastructure, and public non-housing sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers building products, such as above and below ground drainage, rainwater systems, plastic plumbing fittings, pressure systems, and insulation products, as well as underfloor heating products.

