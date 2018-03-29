Populous Trading Down 8.2% This Week (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Populous token can currently be bought for $13.61 or 0.00180280 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store, HitBTC, Mercatox and Binance. Populous has a total market cap of $503.57 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007271 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002725 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00721051 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000663 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013283 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00036075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00145689 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029534 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,004,027 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous. The official website for Populous is populous.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, OKEx, Binance, Mercatox, Token Store, Kucoin, HitBTC and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.