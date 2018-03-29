Headlines about ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ACNB earned a daily sentiment score of 0.38 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the bank an impact score of 48.5554072096128 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

ACNB (ACNB) traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972. ACNB has a 1 year low of $24.45 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.98, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.33.

Get ACNB alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. ACNB’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-acnb-acnb-stock-price.html.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company’s banking operations are conducted through its operating subsidiary, ACNB Bank (the Bank), and offers a range of property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients through its subsidiary, Russell Insurance Group, Inc (RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.