Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Otonomy (OTIC) Share Price

Headlines about Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) have trended positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Otonomy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.8302874240713 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Otonomy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray upgraded Otonomy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Otonomy (NASDAQ OTIC) traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 258,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,323. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.84, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.94.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.05. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a negative net margin of 7,292.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Otonomy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Otonomy will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear. The Company’s product candidates include OTIPRIO, OTO-104 and OTO-311. OTIPRIO is a single-dose, physician-administered antibacterial, which is used for the treatment of pediatric patients with bilateral otitis media with effusion undergoing tympanostomy tube placement (TTP) surgery and is available for commercial purchase.

