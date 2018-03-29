Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Stock Price

Media coverage about Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) has been trending positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Credit Suisse Group earned a news impact score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.2283980047341 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE:CS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,281,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $42,302.00, a PE ratio of -47.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $19.98.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group AG (Credit Suisse) is a financial services company. The Company’s segments include Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, Strategic Resolution Unit and Corporate Center. It offers a range of private banking and wealth management solutions to its clients in its Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management and Asia Pacific divisions.

