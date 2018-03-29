Power Ledger Price Down 14.8% This Week (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Power Ledger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00004195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Cryptopia, Bittrex and TDAX. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $113.55 million and $7.34 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007303 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002689 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00719611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000662 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013482 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00144796 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00030732 BTC.

Power Ledger Token Profile

Power Ledger was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,932,947 tokens. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger.

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permisson tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX, Bittrex, EtherDelta, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Gate.io and Binance. It is not possible to purchase Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

