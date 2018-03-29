PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Sta. (PSL) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.31

Headlines about PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Sta. (NASDAQ:PSL) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Sta. earned a coverage optimism score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1000017639225 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Sta. (NASDAQ PSL) traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.11. 11,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,684. The stock has a market cap of $75.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.73. PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Sta. has a 52 week low of $58.07 and a 52 week high of $68.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.0727 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Sta.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.24%.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Sta. Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

