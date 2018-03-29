Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 1,865 Shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its stake in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,898,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,167,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,719,000 after purchasing an additional 28,524 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,093,000 after purchasing an additional 118,363 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 632,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after purchasing an additional 59,307 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,638,000.

Shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:SPLV) traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,284,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,145. PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $49.36.

