PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) Shares Sold by Tuttle Tactical Management LLC

Tuttle Tactical Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,605 shares during the quarter. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 accounts for 7.8% of Tuttle Tactical Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC’s holdings in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 were worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 30.4% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 15,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 408.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,113,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 8.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,599,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,183,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) traded up $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $159.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,855,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,713,617. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 has a fifty-two week low of $130.38 and a fifty-two week high of $175.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a $0.2766 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

