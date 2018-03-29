KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 845.0% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 38.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ QQQ) traded up $2.04 on Thursday, hitting $159.29. The stock had a trading volume of 32,685,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,756,988. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 has a one year low of $130.38 and a one year high of $175.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.2766 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

