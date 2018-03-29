PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Position Increased by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE PPG) traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.32. 248,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27,964.14, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.56. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.45 and a 12 month high of $122.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.53%.

PPG Industries announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

In other PPG Industries news, VP Jean-Marie Greindl sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,100,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes a range of coatings and specialty materials. The Company has two segments: Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment includes the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, architectural businesses. The Industrial Coatings segment includes the automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM), industrial coatings, packaging coatings, coatings services and specialty coatings and materials businesses.

