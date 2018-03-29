PPL Co. (PPL) Position Boosted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 346.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,764 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Macquarie lowered shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

In related news, insider Vincent Sorgi sold 10,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $324,041.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at $107,425.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Victor A. Staffieri sold 19,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $616,958.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 29,084 shares in the company, valued at $919,054.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,978 shares of company stock worth $1,652,939 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Co. (PPL) traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.35. 2,132,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,938,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,363.99, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. PPL had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

