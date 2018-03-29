OLD Republic International Corp Has $32.84 Million Position in PPL Co. (PPL)

OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp owned 0.15% of PPL worth $32,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in PPL by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 28,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in PPL by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 59,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE PPL) traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.35. 2,132,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,938,726. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,363.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. PPL had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.75%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Macquarie cut shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

In related news, Chairman Victor A. Staffieri sold 19,524 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $616,958.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 29,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Sorgi sold 10,274 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $324,041.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,425.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,978 shares of company stock worth $1,652,939. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

